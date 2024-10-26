200 Teens Invade Hayride And Turns It Into Massive Brawl

Last Saturday, around 200 teenagers invaded a PTA-sponsored haunted hayride event. What was supposed to be a fun, family-friendly event to raise money for a local high and middle school was interrupted by mass brawling and disruptive behavior.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to a statement made by the Collingswood Police Department, unknown drivers dropped the teens into the area around 8:20 pm. They began to fight each other, cut into lines, and be generally destructive. There were many families at the event trying to stay out of their way. They were too fearful to do anything about the constant cutting in and reckless behavior.

"Officers on duty at the event quickly responded, working to disperse the youths and to ensure the safety of the families attending the event," the statement said.

Whilst the officers were dealing with the invasion, reports flooded in of another, smaller-scale party of juveniles. Around 50 to 70 teens had invaded a Wawa store. There, they stole and damaged property.

On both occasions, no arrests were made. The focus of responding officers was to ensure the safety of any nearby families. Efforts are being made to survey all footage to identify as many individuals as possible.

Brawls Erupt In Haunted Hayride Event

Mason Reuss, an 11-year-old who was on the scene, told ABC-6, "We heard screaming and a bunch of cops rushing and saying 'Get out of the way.' And after that, we were wondering what going on and we heard like a fight."

The fighting factions were separated by the police, although they made every effort to move past the officers to get more attacks in. Soon enough, all the attackers dispersed, through residential backyards according to police.

The fundraiser was ended due to the attack. Thankfully, many families were able to enjoy the haunted hayride before it got shut down. The Wawa was also closed after police arrived on the scene.

Many are outraged that no arrests were made, "No arrests. The world we live in. Crazy. No one is ever held accountable," comments one under the police statement.

Authorities have assured us that they are doing everything they can do identify as many perpetrators as possible. "Our investigation is still ongoing, but the main priority at the time was to restore order and get people out of the area safely," Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey said to the outlet.