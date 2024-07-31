20 Year Old Killed at Lake House Party in North Austin

Tragedy strikes northwest of Austin in a party gone terribly wrong. A brawl breaks out in a local lake house and kills a young adult two years removed from high school.

Recently, A 20-year-old man from Lakeway was killed in a massive brawl at a lake house party. 30 teens and young adults come from all over the region to this party and end up in a chaotic, messy fight. David Michael Justus dies after the scrap in a hospital in Temple, Texas. The obituary reads that he passes "from numerous traumatic injuries sustained during a senseless and brutal assault on him at a Kingsland property."

Llano county sheriff Bill Blackburn shares what the police have done so far to bring justice to the fallen Justus. They come away from the lake house arresting two 19 year olds. They take Ryan Moore and Francisco Reyes into custody, charging them with manslaughter in the death of David Michael Justus. Moreover, they're currently looking for one more person involved in the brawl to give out similar charges.

Recent Lake Travis High School Graduate Tragically Passes Away in a Devastating Assault

Police come away with a couple of observations in their current investigation. The party happens on July 14th, with around 30 teens arriving on Mesquite Drive in Kingsland, Texas. Additionally, the owner of the lake house tasks his son with running the house. At the time, he believes there would only be a small handful of people coming over.

Then, the brawl starts when someone throws a beer can at one of the people in the party. Local media find cellphone footage where multiple people jump David Michael Justus. "It looks like (Justus) got hit and knocked down and hit his head on a piece of concrete," Sheriff Blackburn says. "It is definitely a tragedy."