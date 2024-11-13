20 Year Male Model, Who Was Rising Star, Arrested For Murder

On Monday, a successful male model, Darius Saxon, 20, was arrested for the murder of Kadeem Grant, 35.

Police reported that Grant's body was found on Sunday in the Bronx. He had suffered stab wounds to the chest, hands, and feet. He was located inside the entrance of an apartment building just after 2:20 pm. A knife was found near the corpse as well as a trail of blood. Grant was declared dead at the scene.

Neighbors in the apartment allegedly heard fighting in the hallway and called the police immediately, according to the New York Daily News. Unfortunately, it was "very fast" and occurred without a word.

Saxon was taken into custody and is being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree possession of a criminal weapon. It's unclear how the police make the connection between Saxon and the victim.

Famous Model Kills Young Father

Darius Saxon has lived a glowing career as a model. According to his Instagram page, he has modelled for the likes of Calvin Klein, Levi's, Vogue, JD Sports, and others. He also appeared on the red carpet for the premiers of The Batman and Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's currently unclear why he murdered Grant, although his mother attests that he isn't a killer. She told the outlet, "I don't know what happened, but I can tell y'all based on what I do know that it's not going to be as simple as you want to make it. Dynus didn't just decide to murder somebody."

As far as we're aware, there may be more to this story. Ultimately, however, Grant has been murdered.

The young dad was a father to one daughter. He also looked after his grandmother and was described to the outlet as a "loving kid who was there for his family and his daughter" by his dad, Christopher Grant.

"He cared for people, looking after his grandma because most of us are not there [in New York]. Kadeem was a kid, you need him and he was there for you," he added.

"It's so sad that she has to grow up without a father."