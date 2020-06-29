16 Things Every Texan Has Done at Least Once

Texans are a diverse bunch of people. We have roots from all over the world that we have taken and melded together to make an incredible culture all our own. But in some ways, we are a lot alike. Our state brings us together, and if you're a Texan, you've probably had some experiences that other Texans can relate to. You may not even realize it until you find yourself out of state, surrounded by a bunch of people who have no idea what real Mexican food is, have never experienced the fried-food paradise that is the Texas State Fair, and think sun tea must be a brand name. Here are 20 things all Texans have done at least once.
You've taken a road trip to South Padre.
An eight hour road trip always sounds like a great idea at the time, but it always ends up being worth it when you get into that blue water.
You've been to the State Fair.
...and wondered at how they were able to fry things like butter and Coca-cola.
You've floated one of our incredible rivers
...and been dumped out of your tube.
You've parked farther from the store because you found shade.
There is no distance too far when your car is parked in the shade during those intense Texas summers.
You've been to at least one rodeo.
What do you get when you add fantastic music to fierce riding competition and throw in some mouth-watering food? A heck of a good time, that's what.
You've used the phrase, "Don't mess with Texas"
...both as a warning and an admonishment to clean up after yourself.
You've been to a dance hall.
If you haven't, its high time you went to one.
You've taken a side in the UT/A&M rivalry.
...even though they no longer play each other on Thanksgiving.
You've traveled to Mexico
Maybe not in the past 10 years, but you've done it.
You've made sun tea.
Good things take time.
You've been bitten by fire ants and thought you might die.
This book is your life when you get stung.
You've gone out of your way or stood in line forever for some amazing barbecue.
You've developed a very strict definition of Mexican food.
Anything that can be obtained through a drive-thru ain't it.
You've line danced.
Don't deny it.
You've tried Lone Star.
...it's the official drink of Texas barbecues.
You've felt relief from crossing the state line back into Texas
You probably didn't even realize you were so homesick until you saw that sign.