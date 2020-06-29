16 Things Every Texan Has Done at Least Once

oembed rumble video here

Texans are a diverse bunch of people. We have roots from all over the world that we have taken and melded together to make an incredible culture all our own. But in some ways, we are a lot alike. Our state brings us together, and if you're a Texan, you've probably had some experiences that other Texans can relate to. You may not even realize it until you find yourself out of state, surrounded by a bunch of people who have no idea what real Mexican food is, have never experienced the fried-food paradise that is the Texas State Fair, and think sun tea must be a brand name. Here are 20 things all Texans have done at least once.

Now watch: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Buc-ee's

oembed rumble video here