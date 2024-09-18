2-Year-Old Dies In Car Accident After Wandering Out Of House After Being Put To Bed

In a tragic turn of events, a 2-year-old girl is dead. The toddler ended up wandering from her Michigan home on Friday, September 13.

A car sadly struck the 2-year-old and killed her as she entered the roadway near her home. The child disappeared from her home after her parents put her to bed.

Authorities responded to the scene of the accident on Friday, September 13. Michigan State Police say the "car versus a pedestrian crash" happened at the 200 block of Chicago Street in Allen Township, Hillsdale County. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. that evening, according to a statement shared on X.

Authorities found the 2-year-old lying on the road.

"Upon arrival on scene troopers found a 2-year-old female toddler lying in the road," the statement read. First responders ended up taking the child to Hillsdale Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors couldn't save her life, and she passed away at the local hospital.

2-Year-Old Dies

Authorities are investigating how exactly this tragic accident happened. Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez of the MSP confirmed that police had "an ongoing investigation" into the accident. However, they said, "At this time we have no new information to release."

In its initial statement on X, the police said, "A first responder was on scene performing life-saving measures, troopers assisted with life-saving measures until EMS arrived on scene and took over medical treatment."

Authorities soon learned that the 2-year-old wandered from her home after her parents put her to bed.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the child was put to bed by her parents in the home. While the parents were working around the home, the child got out of her bed and walked out of the house," it added.

According to authorities, the 2-year-old was "struck by a 2012 VW Jetta being driven by a 38-year-old male from Allen, Mi.." They said that "alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash."

So far, authorities haven't revealed the identities of those involved in the incident. Police confirmed they will perform an autopsy on the 2-year-old. It's a tragic turn of events. Our thoughts are with the family.