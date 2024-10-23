19-Year-Old Walmart Worker Dies Inside Store’s Oven

On Saturday, police arrived at a Walmart in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to find a truly disturbing scene.

An unnamed Walmart employee, only 19, was found dead inside a baking oven in-store. The cause of her death is allegedly very complex. Authorities have released very little about the case as the investigation continues. It's been revealed that the oven was on at the time, however.

Authorities have told CTV News that this will be a "long and thorough" investigation. They are treating this as a homicide. They are considering accidental and other natural scenarios, however.

Peter Early, a chef, emphasizes the suspect nature of her death. He considers it "highly abnormal or unusual" for there to be no safety mechanism to prevent being trapped inside the oven.

Young Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven

Although little is known about the young victim, we know she was a part of the Sikh community. Satnam Singh Randhawa, chair of the Maritime Sikh Society board, told CBC, "It's pretty distressing, you know, young people come here with all kinds of hopes and dreams and they're working hard and then this is what happens."

The store is currently closed, and it is unclear when it will open. Amanda Moss, Walmart spokesperson, said that they are providing staff members with grief counseling, on-site support, and 24/7 virtual care, according to the outlet.

Moss also said in a statement to CBC News, "We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them."

Police issued a news release late Saturday night urging people to stay away from the area. The investigation is complex and will require lots of time. The last thing they need is unnecessary distractions and tampering with the crime scene.

I hope those closest to her can manage their grief in what has become a public affair.