19-Year-Old College Student, With Peanut Allergy, Dies After Eating Brownie

Hannah Glass, 19, was served some brownies at Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin. Quickly, Glass started to become ill as a result of an allergic reaction to the brownies. He ended up suffering permanent brain damage which led to her death on November 10.

Glass's allergic reaction began as soon as she started eating the brownies on November 5. "The second bite, she knew something was wrong," David Glass told WISN12. He is the Hannah's father. "We believe because this product contained roasted peanut flour, separate from oily peanut butter, that masked this," he continued.

"She had thrown up, she had the hives, but some Benadryl had made things better. After a few seconds of laying down, things changed dramatically. In hindsight, it's at that point the right lung collapsed." On her way to the hospital, emergency responders were having trouble resuscitating her, with her heart stopping for four minutes according to the outlet.

Life After Death

Hannah's family elaborated more on what happened during her allergic reaction, sending her into anaphylactic shock. "When Hannah rolled on her side, the Anaphylaxis reaction that we had not seen before hit her incredibly hard," her family said. "This caused her to gasp for breath, leading to the collapsing of a lung, further exacerbating the situation and making the ability of us, the EMTs, and the doctor at Watertown hospital impossible to fix."

Despite Hannah's parents administering an EpiPen as soon as they arrived at the campus, Glass's situation kept getting worse. Her organs began to shut down. Her brain, however, suffered the most damage. According to the family, it was "terminally damaged" to the point that there were "no conversations about quality of life or anything like that."

Eventually, with no hope of her recovering, Hannah's parents decided to take her life support off on November 10. Before her passing, her family and friends took part in an Honor Walk as Hannah Glass was entering surgery. After her passing, Hannah's organs were donated to four different patients, saving their lives, according to CBS 58. Her parents, although heartbroken, are thankful that their daughter was able to change many lives, even after her death.

"No parent should ever have to feel this way. If we can save anybody else this depth of pain, at our expense, we must do it," his father said. Janean, her mother, added: "She was an amazing, amazing girl, and I'm thankful to see how many lives she has touched and will continue to touch."