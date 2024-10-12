'19 Kids and Counting' Star Joy-Anna Duggar’s Son Rushed To Emergency Room

Having a young child with an illness is so scary. That is what happened recently to Joy-Anna Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting. Her little one-year-old son, Gunner, had a cold and then he developed problems breathing, per the U.S. Sun. We can only imagine how frantic Joy-Anna must have been. She wrote about the situation on Instagram.

At First, Gunner Just Had Minor Symptoms

He Seemed To Get Worse After That

Joy-Anna chronicled Gunner's sickness on social media. She posted, "Gunner, 1, got a cough last week and had to be admitted to the hospital for oxygen therapy." She described his initial symptoms as "just a light cough and runny nose."

But on the second day, Gunner appeared to get worse. Joy-Anna's keen mother's eye told her that something was definitely wrong with her boy. He was "wheezing and struggling to breathe."

He needed some help, fast. According to Joy-Anna, "We had done all the things we could do at home and nothing was helping so we took him into the ER."

Gunner Did Not Respond Well At First To The Treatments He Got At The Hospital

His Condition Was Concerning

Per the outlet, "At the hospital, Gunner got breathing treatments, steroids, and nose suctioning, but nothing could stop his labored and heavy chest breathing." He was admitted, with his loving mom Joy-Anna right by his side. Joy-Anna was awake all during that long night, trying to comfort him when he awoke at frequent intervals to cry.

Gunner's hospital stay became a family affair when Joy-Anna's husband, Austin Forsyth joined her and Gunner, along with their other youngsters, Evelyn and Gideon.

Finally Gunner Started To Improve

After A Couple Of Days Of Oxygen, He Was Much Better, To His Family's Relief

It wasn't long before Gunner was his usual rambunctious self. "Whenever he gets a little bit of a cold, his lungs just can't do it on their own," Joy-Anna explained, according to the Sun. The extra boost that his respiratory system got from the oxygen treatments at the hospital did the trick and got Gunner past the worst of his illness.

His mom is so happy! According to the outlet, Joy-Anna declared, "I'm just so thankful that we took him in when we did, and it didn't get any worse."