'1883' Recap: Elsa's Heartbreak and The Wagon Train's Fight for Survival

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season one of 1883.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan has not been messing around with the debut season of Yellowstone's prequel 1883. The wagon train led by Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and his partner Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) has already suffered countless tragedies and we're only five episodes in. From bandits and snakes to the crossing of the Brazos in episode four, this group has seen some things and Shea just keeps reminding them it hasn't even gotten hard yet. "The Fangs of Freedom" might just be the toughest episode so far in the season. Margaret and Elsa have a heart-to-heart, Elsa and Ennis share a romantic experience, and the wagon train is forced to fight off yet another group of bandits.

Here are our seven main takeaways from episode five of 1883.

1. The wagon train suffered devastating losses crossing the river

The episode opens with the group suffering the aftermath of that tragic crossing of the Brazos. As a result, they lost multiple people, a wagon sunk, and they lost food and supplies. There's even a widow crying over a grave...a sight that sadly must have been all too common on the trail. Shea is overlooking the group in tears, telling Thomas that they are making too many widows and orphans. They decide that they need to stop at the next town to get more supplies. According to one of Elsa's narrations, the group has already decreased by half.

2. There's an issue with stealing in the camp

We've already learned in past episodes that Shea has no patience for stealing...did this group learn nothing from the men that got left behind? Apparently not, because Josef points Shea and Thomas in the direction of two thieves who for some reason thought they wouldn't get caught. As expected, they get kicked out of the group. Shea even goes so far as to return the money they paid him for the journey to Oregon.

3. Margaret and Elsa have 'the talk'

Margaret admits she's jealous her daughter has been able to become a woman out on the trail with no rules or regulations limiting her. But she warns her against getting too close to Ennis after Elsa admits to her mother that she's kissed the cowboy. Margaret tells her to not move past kissing and tells her anything further should be saved for someone she loves. Elsa definitely listened, but not in a way Margaret probably expected.

4. Wade discovers the group is being followed

Wade comes across the ashes of someone else's campfire and he immediately notifies James, Shea and Thomas. They keep an eye on the cattle and James sends Elsa back to the camp for the night for safety purposes. Why can't this group catch a break?!

5. Elsa and Ennis make things official

Elsa really took to heart her mother's advice and decides that she loves Ennis. She goes to him in the middle of the night where she proceeds to lose her virginity to him...something the whole camp hears. It's a special moment for her and one she tells her mother the next morning she does not regret in the slightest. Margaret cautions her that she could get pregnant so Elsa has a brief conversation with Ennis where they decide to make things official. She stops her father from beating him up, telling him that she's in love and they choose each other. It's tough for James but he agrees. It's a sweet and heartfelt moment and you can't help but root for the young couple...which makes the end of the episode harder to take in.

6. A trap is set for bandits

As a result of discovering that the group is being followed, a trap is set which involves Josef and his wife keeping their wagon behind the main group as bait. Though the bandits initially attack them (no casualties thankfully...other than the bandit), they ride off to attack the rest of the group and we get to see Margaret showing off some serious skills with her rifle. This was a good episode for Faith Hill, who had a lot of strong moments with her character.

7. Elsa experiences her first heartbreak

Easily the worst part of the episode is when Ennis, the goofy and lovable cowboy, gets killed by one of the bandits. Elsa is heartbroken and promptly shoots the man who took her first love from her. I'm honestly still speechless that Taylor Sheridan already got rid of Ennis...the man is ruthless. It just goes to show that we have no idea what's in store for the Dutton family and their friends on this perilous journey.

