18-Year-Old Football Player Dies Shielding Others During Harvest Homecoming Festival Shooting

On Saturday night, Bryce Gerlach, 18, in Indiana was shot and killed whilst protecting others during a shooting that suddenly erupted. The Corydon Central High School senior and others were attending the Harvest Homecoming Festival in New Albany, Indiana.

At least two groups got into a heated argument that turned violent as guns were fired. Gerlach is believed to have shielded others during the shooting, saving their lives. He was shot an undeclared amount of times and died from his wounds.

The shooting started around 10pm near where the rides for the festival were set up to be enjoyed. Two other bystanders were hit in the shooting from the "multiple" shooters.

The argument that led to the shooting is unknown. How many shooters there were is also unconfirmed, although they've all been identified as Black males in their early 20s.

The attackers dispersed, with no arrests being made. They're being classed as a danger to the public.

Gerlach's friend Tanner Chumly told KJCT News, "it was very selfless what he did, and I'm thankful he went out in such a heroic way so that's how people remember him because that's what he was he was a hero."

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says that those who were hit in the shooting "were completely unrelated to the dispute that led to it." They got caught in the crossfire of a shooting that should never have happened.

A memorial outside the school has been set up for Bryse Gerlach following his death. A poster of the football hero has been attached to a chain link fence. Many candles adorn the base of the poster. In a news report by the outlet, his friends and classmates can be seen gathered around around it in mourning.

"Why him, it shouldn't have been him he didn't deserve that," Tanner Chumly continued.

His friends are honouring him further by wearing blue, Gerlach's favorite color and the color of his truck.

In a devastating shooting, Bryce Gerlach protected those around him and paid the heavy price. He'll be regarded as a hero for a long time to come.