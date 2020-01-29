18 of the Most Romantic Country Lyrics of All Time

There are few types of music better suited for love songs than country music. Whether it's a George Strait ballad about heartbreak or a Faith Hill anthem of romance, country music knows how to give you the feels. It's the best stuff you can listen to when you're so crazy in love you can barely breathe.

Here's our list of the best country love song lyrics to ever be sung on God's green earth. The sort of country songs that will make you grab your man (or lady) and say, "kiss me." The kind of songs that'll make you want to say, "I do."

1. "It's Your Love," Tim McGraw

"It's your love/ It just does something to me/ It sends a shock right through me/ I can't get enough/ And if you wonder/ About the spell I'm under/ Oh, it's your love"

2. "Only You Can Love Me This Way," Keith Urban

"I could have turned a different cornerI could have gone another place/ Then I'd have never had this feeling/ That I feel today"

3. "Still The One," Shania Twain

"You're still the one I run to/ The one that I belong to/ You're still the one I want for life"

4. "A Woman's Love," Willie Nelson

"If a woman's love ever finds your soul/ It'll break your will and take control/ 'Cause the very thing that your heart cries for/Is a woman's love, this woman's love and nothing more/It's a woman love you're living for"

5. "Something That We Do," Clint Black

"Love is certain, love is kind/ Love is yours and love is mine/ But it isn't somethin' that we find/ It's somethin' that we do"

6. "Cowboy Take Me Away," Dixie Chicks

"Cowboy take me away/ Fly this girl as high as you can into the wild blue/ Set me free, oh, I pray/ Closer to heaven above and closer to you/ Closer to you"

7. "Remember When," Alan Jackson

"Remember when thirty seemed so old

Now lookin' back, it's just a steppin' stone

To where we are, where we've been

Said we'd do it all again

Remember when"

8. "The Heart Won't Lie," Reba McEntire and Vince Gill

"'Cause the heart won't lie/ Sometimes life gets in the way/ But there's one thing that won't change/ I know I've tried/ The heart won't lie"

9. Blake Shelton, "A Guy with a Girl"

"And I turn into the guy with the girl everybody wants to know/ Wishin' you were there alone/ Wonderin' how I ever got your little hand in mine/ Lookin' over at ya like "ain't she beautiful?"/ I'm invisible but I stand right there and smile/ You're right beside me, oh and I see the same thing they're seein'/ But I don't mind being the guy with the girl"

10. Dolly Parton, "Love is Like a Butterfly"

"As soft and gentle as a sigh

The multicolored moods of love are like its satin wings

Love makes your heart feel strange inside

It flutters like soft wings in flight

Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing"

11. Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"

"And I know that I can't ever tell you enough

That all I need in this life is your crazy love

If I never get to see the Northern lights

Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night

Oh. if all I got is your hand in my hand

Baby I could die a happy man"

12. "I Love You So Much (It Hurts)," Patsy Cline

"I love you so much, it hurts me

And there's nothing I can do

I want to hold you my dear, forever and ever

I love you so much, it hurts me so"

13. "Little Moments," Brad Paisley

"I know she's not perfect but she tries so hard for me

And I thank God that she isn't 'cause how boring would that be

It's the little imperfections, it's the sudden change in plans

When she misreads the directions and we're lost but holding hands

Yeah, I live for little moments like that"

14. "Feels So Right," Alabama

"Lying here beside you I hear the echoes of your sighs

Promise me you'll stay with me and keep me warm tonight

So hold me close and love me, give my heart a smile

Mmm feels so right/ Feels so right"

15. "You Had Me From Hello," Kenny Chesney

"Well, you had me from 'Hello'

I felt love start to grow the moment I looked into your eyes

You won me, it was over from the start

You completely stole my heart, and now you won't let go

I never even had a chance you know

You had me from 'Hello'"

16. "Time is Love," Josh Turner

"Time is love, gotta run,

Love to hang longer,

But I got someone who waits,

Waits for me and right now

She's where I need to be,

Time is love, gotta run"

17. "Forever and Ever, Amen," Randy Travis

"Oh, baby, I'm gonna love you forever

Forever and ever, amen

As long as old men sit and talk about the weather

As long as old women sit and talk about old men

If you wonder how long I'll be faithful

I'll be happy to tell you again

I'm gonna love you forever and ever

Forever and ever, amen"

18. "My Baby Loves Me," Martina McBride

"He thinks I'm pretty, he thinks I'm smart

He likes my nerve and he loves my heart

He's always sayin' he's my biggest fan

My baby loves me just the way that I am

My baby loves me just the way that I am"

