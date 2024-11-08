17-Year-Old Stabbed By Fellow Teen After Thinking Machete Was Halloween Costume

After an altercation, one woman's Halloween costume became all too real after being stabbed with a machete by a former fellow classmate.

Videos by Wide Open Country

During a late-night party for Halloween, a group of teens was enjoying their night, having a few drinks and a few smokes at a truck meet. However, when the vehicle Gabriella 'Bella' Aultman, 17, was in started to back up, it came close to hitting a few of the kids.

Willow Dymond Wagner, 17, alerted the reversing vehicle by giving it a quick kick. This enraged Bella, and she came out of the truck with a machete. Wagner, being dressed up for Halloween, didn't think the machete was real, and didn't react as someone in that situation usually would.

Thinking it was simply a Halloween prop when Bella moved to stab her, she only blocked the machete with her hand. But, it was, and it went straight through her hand and into her gut. After, Bella moved on, leaving Willow to bleed out, surrounded by quickly departing teens.

Willow Mistook The Machete And Blood For Halloween Props

After being stabbed with the machete, Willow didn't even realize what had happened, still thinking it was a Halloween outfit. It was only after people asked her if she had been stabbed that she actually realized what had happened. Looking back she notes, "'I'm glad I thought it was fake at first, because if I thought it was real, I don't think I would have grabbed it and it would have went all the way through."

It was due to the quick thinking of Raelee Blaylock, 15, that she survived the attack. The young woman jumped into action, taking care of Willow and calling the emergency services. She whipped off her Halloween shirt and applied pressure to the machete wound.

Now, recovering in hospital, Willow has had to have two surgeries. The machete punctured her hand and bowel. She has had to have a section of her bowel removed, and her hand needed stitching. However, the Halloween machete attack has had deeper psychological effects. In a TikTok, she opened up, saying "That night replays in my head every time I close my eyes. I just wanna sleep, but every night there's been a nightmare. I don't know how long it's going to take me to be okay again."

This attack on a young woman has left her physically scarred, but also emotionally. Bella, the alleged attacker, is being held on aggravated assault and battery.