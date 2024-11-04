17-Year-Old, Accused Of Killing Two On Halloween, Sends Mom To Court In His Stead

Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, 17, who shot two people dead and injured eight others, refused to attend court. Instead, he sent his distraught mother.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In Colorado, on Halloween, Edgar opened fire indiscriminately, causing chaos. He was apprehended and arrested. On Saturday morning, he was supposed to attend court. It's unknown why he didn't show up.

Fox 35 Orlando reported on the hearing. The mother didn't say anything aside from confirming her son's identity. She was tearful and visibly upset. According to the outlet, the judge said he would keep Edgar in secure detention until the next hearing.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder. Due to the severity of these crimes, he is expected to be charged as an adult. His waiving of his first court appearance won't do him any favors. It's currently unknown when his next hearing will be.

Shooter Opens Fire On Downtown Colorado On Halloween

On Halloween, large crowds were gathered in festive garbs and costumes to celebrate the event. Around 1 am was when the 17-year-old opened fire upon the crowd. Distressing videos show the panicked rush to leave the area, which trampled some who got caught under everyone's shoes.

Three minutes later, gunfire was heard again a block away. This time right in front of ten police officers who quickly apprehended the shooter.

It's not known why Edgar opened fire upon the masses. An investigation is underway.

Chief Eric Smith commented on the shooting in a news conference. He said, "We all know shooting solves nothing. This person right here threw away his life for what? You know, for some little beef or whatever is going to come out of this investigation. We all know it's not going to be the most serious thing in the world."

Edgar's family is distraught about his actions. His mother was devastated at the hearing when she turned up in his stead. In an interview with the New York Post his father also mentioned how heartbroken he is.