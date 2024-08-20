167,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets Recalled After Metal Wires Found Inside

It was only a matter of time before the chicken nuggets turned on us, too. Per the U.S. Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service (and the company itself), Perdue is recalling over 167,000 pounds of chicken nuggets. The company's statement regarding the recall reads as follows.

"Perdue Foods LLC, in conjunction with the USDA, has voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast tenders and nuggets after a foreign material was identified in a limited number of consumer packages."

Reportedly, Perdue received an undisclosed number of customer complaints. Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue, specified the issue in a statement.

"We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products," Shaw stated. The following products fall under the scope of the recall.

PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANIC Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets sold in the freezer case with a "Best If Used By" date of 03/23/25. The package also bears a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80656-8.

PERDUE® Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders sold in the freezer case with a "Best If Used By" date" of 03/23/25. The package also bears a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1.

Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with a "Best If Use By" date of 03/23/25. The package also bears the UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80648-3.

A National Recall Is In Effect For Perdue's Chicken Nuggets And Tenders

Fortunately, there have been no reports of illness or injury associated with any of the affected products. The company has issued the following warning for anyone who may own any of the above products.

"If you have any of these packages in your home, please do not consume the product, and contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a full refund of your purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have additional concerns, please contact Perdue or visit the USDA website."

It's truly a sad day. However, it could be worse. Could've been all the nuggets.