'16 and Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Dies At 27 — All Confirmed Details

It's a sad day for fans of the show 16 and Pregnant. Alum Autumn Crittendon has died. The reality star passed away at the age of 27-years-old.

Details about what exactly happened are still surfacing. However, according to the Henrico County Police Department, authorities went to a residence on July 20. They found Crittendon unresponsive due to a medical emergency. Emergency responders attempted to save the reality star's life.

"Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective," the statement reads. "The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation."

It continued: "Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death."

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on the 16 And Pregnant star's death to reach out. Following Crittendon's death, her sister Misty changed her profile photo to a picture of the two as children. She hashtagged the image as "#JusticeforAutumn #CrittendonStrong." The reality star had three children. She first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in season 5.

Her sister Misty also posted to Facebook but later deleted a message about her death.

"You were robbed of your life at such a tender age," she wrote in her July 21 post. "You left before anyone could tell you goodbye. How much we love you. How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you've came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth."

"I promise you I will love life in your honor," Misty's message continued. "These babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it."

Crittendon's passing comes just months after Sean Garinger from the show died in an ATV accident. "He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park," his mother, Mary Hobbs, told The U.S. Sun at the time. "He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."