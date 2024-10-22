'16 and Pregnant’ Alum Autumn Crittendon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Autumn Crittendon, a 16 and Pregnant alum, died on July 20 after she was found unresponsive in her home in Virginia. Living with her family, including her child, paramedics attempted to resuscitate Crittendon by performing CPR. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so and pronounced her dead. Months later, it is confirmed that Crittendon's death was caused by a combination of drugs.

TMZ reported that the Virginia Department of Health determined Crittendon's cause of death as a result of a combination of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl. According to a State of Michigan document, para-fluorofentanyl is a synthetic opioid that, while similar to fentanyl, is way stronger. Its potency may vary depending on the specific chemical manufacturing process. It is not detected in normal toxicology testing, requiring forensic tools to detect it.

A Last Goodbye

Crittendon's death was shared by her sister Misty on Facebook, although she later deleted the post according to US Weekly. "You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you," she wrote.

"How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you've came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth"

Autumn Crittendon appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant, in an episode that aired on April 21, 2014. In said episode, Autumn was pregnant with her boyfriend's child. The boyfriend, Dustin, was jobless and smoked marijuana. Crittendon eventually went to court to get child support from Dustin after her child, Drake. He was born on December 17, 2013.

The Virginia Department of Health determined that Autumn's death was accidental. She is survived by her three children.