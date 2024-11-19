13-Year-Old Found Dead Wearing Only A Diaper In House Of Horrors

Some crimes go way beyond the regular swill of abuse by criminals. In this horrific case, a 13-year-old girl has been found, starved, beaten, and dead in her mother's garage, leading to her mothers arrest.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The girl was found in the garage of 34-year-old Diane Mack after she finally decided to call the police. The 13-year-old girl was discovered tied up, wearing only a diaper. She had been beaten and showed signs of serious malnourishment, bedsores, and fresh wounds. The room she was kept in was also being monitored by cameras.

The police officers who found the 13-year-old girl were horrified by what they found. In a statement, one disclosed that "no amount of law enforcement experience" could have prepared him for the scenes he uncovered. It was described as "one of the most disturbing crime scenes I've encountered in more than 30 years of law enforcement" by Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.

It was unclear how long the girl had suffered in this state, but by the looks of it, the abuse had been long and hard. Diane Mack had used pool chlorine to clean out the garage. Despite calling the police, she still tried to hide the evidence of what she had done. Before she called the police she had driven two hours away with the rest of her children.

When the police arrived, Mack was unable to give a straight answer as to when or how the 13-year-old had died.

Mother Of 13-Year-Old Was Supposed To Be A Guardian

In a shocking revelation, it was discovered that Mack was supposed to be a protective guardian. She was a former child services worker. Her job was to act as a guardian for children, adopting them and keeping them safe.

This has been a disastrous breakdown in the vetting and maintenance systems of the county. Programs like this, although essential, can attract very bad people. Serious vetting and observation are always required for guardians of children. Situations such as this tragic one with the 13-year-old girl have to be avoided.

The abused 13-year-old girl was adopted by Mack. She was taken into her care on the understanding that a better life was possible. However, the abuse she suffered at the hands of this sick person is unforgivable, and her death is a shocking tragedy. Hopefully, this will force some reform in the system.

Mack has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and destroying evidence.