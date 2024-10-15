12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Tree Falls On Him While Playing In Yard

While playing in his backyard with a friend in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, a tree suddenly fell on top of a 12-year-old boy, severely injuring him. While attempts were made to assist the boy, he eventually succumbed to his wounds at a local medical center.

The incident was reported by Lawrence Township Police Department Chief of Police, Chris Longo. Labeled as a juvenile fatality, the press release details how officers received the call on Monday. "On October 14, 2024 at approximately 12:09pm, Lawrence Township Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Eldridge Ave for a report of a tree that had fallen on a 12-year-old male," reads the release.

Officers found the boy's body below a tree and were able to free him. They administered CPR in an attempt to reanimate him. Emergency medical services later transported the boy to Capital Health System - Regional Medical Center. Despite the efforts, the 12-year-old died due to the gravity of his injuries.

Officers determined that the 12-year-old was playing with a friend in his backyard when "gusty winds" blew over a tree that, unfortunately, ended up striking the boy. According to the press release, Lawrence Township Detective A. Tara and Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective P. Way will handle the investigations.

A Tragic Loss

Police have not revealed the identity of the minor. However, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia, the LCSW Superintendent issued a statement, confirming the boy's identity as Lucas Schwartz, who attended Lawrence Middle School.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the death of Lucas Schawrts, a Lawrence Middle School 7th grader, as the result of a tragic accident," reads a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family." Schwartz also attended Eldrige Park Elementary School before.

Lawrence Township School District has taken measures to assist with grief counseling due to the traumatic nature of the 12-year-old's death. "The Lawrence Township School District will have counselors available this week to assist students and staff," reads the release. "In addition, therapy dogs and members of the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition will be on school grounds to provide assistance."

The news has also impacted the community who were heartbroken to hear about the boy's passing. "Sending so much love and strength to his family and his little friends.... I'm heartbroken for them all," reads a comment made by one user on Facebook. Another user stated: "Prayers to his family, and to his young friend. May they receive support for what they saw. Had to be heartbreaking."