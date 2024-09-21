12 Lacrosse Players Diagnosed With Rare Life-Threatening Injury After Grueling Team Workout

It's completely normal for an intense workout to go a little out of hand. Oftentimes, you'll go a little too hard and strain something along the way. Moreover, you can often test your limits and go further than you should have. However, if you go a little too hard, you can risk your life not treating your body with the proper balance. Unfortunately, for these 12 lacrosse players, a typical 45 minute workout spirals into something rare.

Recently, A dozen Tufts University men's lacrosse players voluntarily participate in a standard 45 minute workout. Additionally, a graduate with Navy SEAL training experience supervises the proceedings. However, the workout gets so intense, they all suffer a very rare muscle injury called Rhabdomyolysis. Essentially, the condition causes a person's muscles to break down. Without proper rest after injury or heavy exercise, it can prove to be life threatening.

Lacrosse Players Face Rare Muscle Injury After Intense Workout

Five of the dozen lacrosse players still remain in the hospital. Director of media relations for Tufts University Patrick Collins releases a statement in the aftermath of the grueling injuries. "Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts," he says. "Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation."

Currently, Tufts University appoints an independent outside investigator to look into the events. Then, the school can take the steps necessary to avoid putting the lacrosse players and any other future athletes into needless physical harm. At the moment, there is no word on whether or not there will be any consequences for the person who supervised the workout.