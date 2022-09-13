A new documentary about the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas will premiere on Paramount+ the week of the fifth anniversary of the tragedy. 11 Minutes, a four-part documentary series, will feature interviews with concertgoers, first responders and hospital trauma teams. Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing onstage during the festival when a gunman opened fire from a Mandalay Bay hotel room, also appears in the documentary.

"When I turned around, my bass player looked at me like a deer in the headlights. And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage," Aldean said in a press release (quote via The Tennessean.)

Debuting on Sept. 27 on Paramount+, the series will feature stories of survival and will honor those lost.

"It's important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost, out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred ... that everybody's spirits and legacies remain intact. That friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason," SiriusXM radio host and festival emcee Storme Warren said (quote via CMT). "The story, to me, wasn't about a shooter. It was about people helping each other."

The Route 91 Harvest Festival is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Fifty-eight people died on the scene and two more died from injuries sustained during the shooting. Over 800 people were injured.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below. (Warning: the video features images that may be disturbing to viewers.)

Last year it was reported that a permanent memorial to those killed or injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival is being planned on the festival grounds.

The Associated Press reported in August of 2021 that MGM Resorts International, owners of the Las Vegas strip property where the incident occurred, donated two acres of the 15-acre festival site. The plot of land is at the corner of the Las Vegas Village and adjacent to the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic church that became a refuge for victims.

A community center is also being planned for the Route 91 property.