105 Year Old’s Advice To Long Life Is Something I Can Get Behind

Everybody wants to live a long life. Hopefully one full of health, joy, and fun. The question is how do you do it? Well, this one woman has the answer, however it might not be what you expect. Buckle up because this 105 year old's advice to long life is crazy.

Advice That I Can Get Behind

Sometimes when older people give you advice, it can seem far-fetched or hard to accomplish. Or at least that has happened to me a couple of times. However this 105 year old's advice on how to attain a long life seems to good to be true.

When this iconic woman was asked what her secret to living so long was she stated, "Drink Guinness and don't marry!" Excuse me? That's the opposite of everything I expected. Now I am a happily married lady, and I prefer wine over beer, but even I can appreciate the quality and humor of this advice.

Despite not having a husband, Ms. Kathleen Hennings did not celebrate her 105th birthday alone. She celebrated surrounded by friends, fellow residents, and kind staff members. She was also gifted one of her favorite things, lots of cans of Guinness beers.

About This Iconic Woman

Kathleen lives at Care UK's "Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham, Glos." She had a wonderful time at her birthday party and said that it was "So nice to see my lovely friends and neighbors." She was an accountant in London and lived in London during World War II.

Now she spends her days drinking beer and sharing her words of wisdom with the younger generation. And let's be honest, this 105 year old's advice is pretty epic. Not only do her friends adore her, but the staff at Care UK love her too. They said, "The team put in a lot of effort to ensure that her day was memorable, and we want to say thank you to everyone who joined us in raising a glass of Guinness to Kathleen!"

May she have many more years of health and laughter. I look forward to hearing her incredible advice on her 106th birthday next year!