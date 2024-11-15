105 Year Old Fan Desperate To Meet Trump Before She Dies

An old Connecticut woman has risen to internet fame due to her obsession with Donald Trump and desire to meet him. She has been a viral sensation on TikTok, supporting him through his drive for a second term.

Videos by Wide Open Country

At an ancient 105 years old, Rosalie Cianelli has been blowing up on the socials. Her daughter, Julie Cestaro, has been shooting footage of the old woman. Her 103,000 followers love to watch her wax lyrical about the Great Leader.

Now that Trump is back in power, Cianelli has decided that she needs to meet him. Before her time is up, she wants to face the man she has dedicated her twilight years to supporting. She probably won't get to see him finish his term, but she might get to meet him before she pops her clogs. "Now that the election is over, she's hoping to meet Trump before her time is up," her daughter states.

Can Trump Take The Time to Meet His Superfan

Old Cianelli has garnered quite the following with her one video on TikTok, amassing 2 million views. In the video she states that 'My days are numbered, not yours, and we can't have another four years of this administration.' For me, this is not a compelling reason to take her advice. She's unlikely to live through the next administration. She's got no skin in the game.

However, people seem to love it, with many people showing support in the comments. "Your the sweetest lady, Yes We Need Trump," and "I'm thinking she knows way more than most of us. We should listen to her!" make up most of the replies from middle-aged women with bottle blonde reverse bobbed hair.

Although Trump hasn't arranged a meet and greet with the centurion, the old ladies efforts haven't gone unnoticed. After his election to President, Trumps campaign team sent her out a letter of thanks. It said "Thank you for your support of my presidential campaign. Your steadfast commitment means a great deal to me as we go against the radical left for the soul of our country and defend the American idea of values we share. God bless you. Thank you so much. Sincerely, Donald Trump." The words clearly touched the old woman, and her fanatical pleasure was shown off in another TikTok video.

However, she's not had any word from her Great Leader quite yet. As she said, her days are numbered. Hopefully, this old lady will get to meet Trump before she slips from her mortal coil.