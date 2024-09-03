‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Arrested For Drug Possession, Child Endangerment

One of the stars of TLC's 1000-lb Sisters, Amy Slaton, has been arrested in Tennessee. Per PEOPLE, the reality TV star faces charges of "illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule IV, and two counts of child endangerment." Accordingly, the Crockett County Sheriff's Department was called to a zoo in Tennessee, responding to reports of a guest being bitten by a camel.

"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Overall, authorities have been tight-lipped about the incident itself. "The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence," the Sheriff's Office responded.

"The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law." An investigation is ongoing, and when further details arise, we at Wide Open Country will keep our readership informed.

'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Is Arrested In Tennessee

Certainly, Slaton has had a turbulent year outside of the confines of reality television. She and her sister, Tammy, spoke to PEOPLE toward the end of 2023. Eventually, Amy opened up about the dissolution of her marriage to Michael Halterman. "There was no support. There was no love. [The situation contained] no kindness. There was just mental abuse," Amy told the outlet.

Additionally, Amy addressed her struggles with her mental health. It took her a long time to tell her loved ones what she was going through. "I just got tired of hiding it from people," she confirmed. Subsequently, Amy touched on the situation that spelled the end for her marriage.

"I had spilled Glenn's formula all over the floor. I was trying to tell him I needed a new jar. He was like, 'No, I'm going to go out and get you one.' I'm like, 'I need it right now. He wants a bottle, we're leaving. I can just stop on my way and get him some.' And all hell broke loose."

However, though that was the straw that broke the camel's back, the end had been long overdue. "That's the day I left. But I was falling out of love with him before that."