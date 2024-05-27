100-Year-Old Veteran Visits WWII And Korean War Memorials To Honor Fallen Brothers

Even at a century old, one WWII veteran is taking the time to honor his fallen brothers. Thanks to Triad Honor Flight, one 100-year-old World War II and Korean War vet got to visit the memorials in Washington D.C.

Speaking with Spectrum Local News, Vernon Cooper reflected on his military service. "It was just something I had to do," Cooper said. He enrolled in the U.S. Army Air Corps, working as a radio operator. He would coordinate the Air Force's efforts, monitoring chatter with pilots. "I went into the service 22nd of June, 1941," he said.

"I turned 21 when I was at this field," Cooper reflected. "The commanding officer turned around. He got me two bottles of champagne and a three-day trip to Paris." The veteran has kept a scrapbook of all his travels in the war. He also spoke of his secret to a long life.

"My cardiologist said, 'What do you owe your longevity to?' I said it was women, because I said there were always women in my life one way or another," Cooper said. "I have a saying — life is made up of memories."

WW2 Veteran Visits Washington

This past April, Cooper was able to travel to Washington D.C. to visit the memorial. Hundreds gathered to cheer for the veterans headed to the nation's capitol. There was also a water cannon salute. "All these people were there, and I thought, they're there for me!" Cooper said. Cooper got the chance to visit the World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lincoln and Iwo Jima memorials. He also participated in the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington.

"Me and another fellow were part of the laying the wreath at Arlington," Cooper said. "They took us up. The soldiers placed a wreath, and we put our hands on that." It was his first time visiting the WW2 memorial. It was an emotional moment for the veteran. He also wished that he could have stayed longer. "I just thought how wonderful it was and what a great job they did," he said.

For the WW2 veteran, it was an unforgettable trip. He was able to honor all those that laid down their lives.