10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Out Of A Window Following iPad Argument

A 10-year-old girl tragically lost her life after falling out of a window following a heated argument. According to CBS, the girl and her mother had argued over her usage of the iPad. Later, the mother left to go to a doctor's appointment. When she came back, she found her daughter in the courtyard of their apartment complex. It's speculated that the girl was alone in the apartment when the fatal fall took place.

Investigators are still gathering all the details of the incident. The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death. One of the neighbors, Antoinette Talamone, spoke to the outlet about the tragedy. "Just a sweetheart. Always said 'good morning.' Sweetheart." Another resident, Madeleine Martinez, added her perspective.

"That's incredibly sad. Someone lost their child, cousin, little kid, probably missed by her friends at school. No, that's crazy." Per the New York Post, police discovered bruising on the girl's feet, confirming that she'd fallen from a "high elevation." She was rushed to the hospital when she was found -- reportedly vomiting blood -- but she was pronounced dead by the time she arrived.

Police are also looking at surveillance footage to try and confirm whether the girl was unsupervised at the time and if she fell from a window or the roof of the complex. "My son called out to me and told me to call 911," an anonymous resident told the Post. "I called 911 and they kept asking me questions. [The resident] thought something happened to someone who got off the bus with him [her son]. I didn't know it was my neighbor's daughter upstairs."

The resident continued, "Her mother was very, very nice. Decent mom. She lives above me. Those kids were kept very nice and clean. I'm sorry for the mother. I feel for the mother. The child was very quiet. I would tease her like, 'Oh, you look so you.'"

As it stands, that's where the situation has settled until more details are disclosed. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.