10-Year-Old Dies After Man Allegedly Steals Jeep At Kenny Chesney Concert And Crashes It

Michael Escolas attended a Kenny Chesney concert at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Per WCVB, Escolas stole a couple's Jeep Grand Cherokee from the parking lot of the venue. Prosecutor Adam Lally confirmed that a key was left inside the Jeep.

Escolas, in the stolen vehicle while allegedly heavily intoxicated, drove at dangerously high speeds on the road. He collided with a Nissan Altima that was sitting at a red light in an intersection. "The defendant approaches, straddling the white, sort of, dashed lines separating the two lanes of travel, then strikes the victims' vehicle in the left rear, just where the 10-year-old was seated within the vehicle, with a significant amount of force," Lally stated.

Everyone in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. A mother, father, and their four children suffered in the aftermath as their 10-year-old son was tragically killed in the accident. According to a police report, Escolas was so disoriented that he told authorities he'd been driving his wife's car.

"He then subsequently agreed to an audio-recorded interview, during the course of which he indicated that he had been drinking at the concert events, had arrived, and started drinking sometime around 1 in the afternoon. Drinking whiskey," Lally confirmed.

A Man Kills A 10-Year-Old After Stealing A Car At A Kenny Chesney Concert

The horrific crash involved three other vehicles at the intersection. However, none of the occupants in those cars were seriously hurt. "Dealing with this chaotic scene and evacuating seven people to area hospitals required the help and participation of many partner agencies," said Norfolk District Attorney, Michael Morrissey.

Escolas was subsequently charged with "motor vehicle manslaughter with OUI liquor, OUI liquor, second offense, larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding and failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning or backing."

Additionally, he was charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His license was taken after refusing to take a blood test. His bail was also posted at $100,000. As it stands, that's where the situation has settled until further updates. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.