oembed rumble video here

Most people grew up hearing similar proverbs parroted by relatives, teachers and neighbors, and there are some common ones that pretty much everyone knows. But if you didn't grow up in Texas, you may not have realized we tend to put our own twist on those long-favored words of wisdom.

If you've never been told you're riding a gravy train with biscuit wheels, and haven't heard that you shouldn't squat with your spurs on, you may not have had the privilege of growing up in the Lone Star State. So for those who may not have heard them, here are 10 Texan translations of common sayings.

1. "Even a blind hog can find a few acorns"

Translation: Even a broken clock is right twice a day

2. "You gotta risk it to get the biscuit"

Translation: Nothing ventured, nothing gained

3. "Skin your own buffalo"

Translation: Mind your own business

4. "Just because a chicken has wings, don't mean it can fly"

Translation: All that glitters is not gold

5. "When you lie down with dogs you wake up with fleas"

Translation: As ye sow, so shall ye reap

6. "Give me the bacon without the sizzle"

Translation: Cut to the chase

7. "You can't get lard unless you boil the hog"

Translation: You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs

8. "Don't snap my garters"

Translation: Don't bust my chops

Translation: All show and no substance

10. "Always keep your saddle oiled and your gun greased"

Tranlation: Hope for the best but prepare for the worst

Now Watch: 20 Things all Texans Have Done at Least Once

oembed rumble video here