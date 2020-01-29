10 Romantic Proposal Spots for Country Music Lovers

If you're a country music lover looking to get down on one knee, pay close attention to this list. We've rounded up ten of the most romantic proposal spots to pop the question. Take a look and let the planning begin.

1. Arrington Vineyards

The sun setting on the horizon of Arrington Vineyards will take your breath away. Nestled just south of Nashville, Arrington is partially owned by Brooks and Dunn's Kix Brooks. With live music regularly playing and wine tastings available daily, this countryside retreat is the perfect place to pop the question.

2. Bluebird Cafe

The Bluebird Cafe is a country music staple. It's the place where Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift could be seen playing before they hit it big. The cafe also appears on CMT's Nashville. Now, fans line up outside with hopes for a peek.

3. Ryman Auditorium

For country music fans the Ryman Auditorium has been rightfully named "The Mother Church of Country Music." The greatest stars in country music history are known for walking up the steps of the Ryman. This makes it a dream location for a proposal.

4. Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame is right in the heart of downtown Nashville. Where better to get down on one knee than the place that holds all of country music history? Whether it's the wall of vinyl, a limited time exhibit or Elvis's Cadillac, there are plenty of backdrops worthy of your memorable moment.

5. Grand Ole Opry

They say it's the place that made country music famous. For more than 90 years the Grand Ole Opry has been spotlighting some of the greatest musical talent. Take in a show and don't forget the ring for the grand finale.

6. Graceland

Any time of year is breathtaking at Elvis Presley's Graceland home. Imagine walking the grounds where the king himself was once living. Getting down on one knee anywhere on this historical piece of property will surely be a magical moment.

7. Music City Walk of Fame

The Music City Walk of Fame paves the way to a perfect proposal. The park is right across the street from the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. If you're a fan of legends like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels, this is the place to be.

8. Dollywood

If you're looking for a fun and playful place to propose, Dollywood is a great location. This is ideal for Dolly Parton fans as the park is owned by Dolly herself. There's even an onsite chapel that offers the perfect proposal location.

9. Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation

If you are a Carrie Underwood fan you've probably heard of Reynolds Plantation. Its the place she and Mike Fisher said their I do's back in 2010. It doesn't get any more romantic than a weekend getaway here ending in a proposal.

10. At a Concert

You know that whole circle be unbroken thing, good luck you two. pic.twitter.com/dxJYdL6IeO — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 7, 2017

Whether it's in the crowd during her favorite song or a plan to pull her up on stage, a country concert is always a fun idea. Stars like Brad Paisley and Thomas Rhett have been a part of making their fan's dream proposals come true.

