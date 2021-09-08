Music

10 Country Singers with September Birthdays

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

September is the birth month for a ton of country singers, from the late, great George Jones to country queen Faith Hill. Let's celebrate these 10 amazing country singers with September birthdays.

Conway Twitty (1933-1993) -- Sept. 1

Conway Twitty, posed, 1958. (Photo by Harry Hammond/V&A Images/Getty Images)

We lost the incredibly talented Conway Twitty at the young age of 59. Fun fact: He was born as Harold Lloyd Jenkins. Reports on how he came up with "Conway Twitty" are varied. Some say the singer randomly chose words he saw on a map, while others say he met a real man with that name.

Patsy Cline (1932 - 1963) -- Sept. 8

Photo of Patsy Cline Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Another country music icon who left us too soon, Patsy Cline was just 30 years old when she perished in a plane crash. She helped pave the way for women in country music and was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.

Jimmie Rodgers -- Sept. 8

The father of country music Jimmie Rodgers poses for a portrait as the Singing Brakeman circa 1930 . (Photo by BMI/Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages)

Jimmie Rodgers is known by many names, including "The Singing Breakman," "The Blue Yodeler," and "The Father of Country Music." Rodgers is credited with laying the foundation for much of popular country music in the early 20th century. His music directly inspired the works of artists like Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and countless others.

 Hunter Hayes -- Sept. 9

Hunter Hayes performs a surprise pop-up concert as part of CMT Instant Jam on September 9, 2015 in Lexington, Kentucky. The concert premieres September 26 at 10/9c on CMT. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Hunter Hayes is more talented than most people realize. Not only can he sing, but he can play a whopping 30 different instruments. Hayes has been playing music since he was just a kid, and even performed at the White House for Bill Clinton when he was just 7 years old.

Joey Feek (1975 - 2016) -- Sept. 9

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One half of Joey+Rory, Joey Feek passed away at age 40 due to cancer. She is survived by her husband Rory and young daughter Indiana.

Charles Kelley -- Sept. 11

Musician Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum performs onstage during CBS Radio's We Can Survive at the Hollywood Bowl (presented by 5 Hour Energy) on October 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

One-third of country trio Lady A, Charles Kelley celebrates his big day on Sept. 11.

Jennifer Nettles -- Sept. 12

Jennifer Nettles speaks in the press room of the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

Jennifer Nettles was formerly one half of country duo Sugarland but has since struck it out on her own. She's had a successful solo career with hits like "That Girl" and "Unlove You."

George Jones (1931 - 2013) -- Sept. 12

Promotional studio portrait of American country singer and songwriter George Jones with an acoustic guitar, circa 1970. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

One of the all-time greats, George Jones was 81 years old when he passed in 2013. He left behind quite the legacy. The "He Stopped Loving Her Today" singer is revered by many as the best country artist to ever live.

Trisha Yearwood -- Sept. 19

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Trisha Yearwood attends the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards Presented By Hearst Magazines at Alice Tully Hall on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)

Born Patricia Lynn Yearwood, the country singer has proven to be an unstoppable force. She's won three Grammys and scored nine No. 1 singles.

Faith Hill -- Sept. 21

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 08: Singer Faith Hill performs onstage during Tim McGraw's Superstar Summer Night presented by the Academy of Country Music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM)

One of the most successful country singers of all time, Faith Hill has too many No. 1 hits to even name. In 2001, she won three Grammys for tracks from her album Breathe. Both Faith and Breathe sparked her pop crossover success and launched her into international super-stardom.

