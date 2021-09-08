10 Country Singers with September Birthdays

September is the birth month for a ton of country singers, from the late, great George Jones to country queen Faith Hill. Let's celebrate these 10 amazing country singers with September birthdays.

Conway Twitty (1933-1993) -- Sept. 1

We lost the incredibly talented Conway Twitty at the young age of 59. Fun fact: He was born as Harold Lloyd Jenkins. Reports on how he came up with "Conway Twitty" are varied. Some say the singer randomly chose words he saw on a map, while others say he met a real man with that name.

Patsy Cline (1932 - 1963) -- Sept. 8

Another country music icon who left us too soon, Patsy Cline was just 30 years old when she perished in a plane crash. She helped pave the way for women in country music and was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.

Jimmie Rodgers -- Sept. 8

Jimmie Rodgers is known by many names, including "The Singing Breakman," "The Blue Yodeler," and "The Father of Country Music." Rodgers is credited with laying the foundation for much of popular country music in the early 20th century. His music directly inspired the works of artists like Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and countless others.

Hunter Hayes -- Sept. 9

Hunter Hayes is more talented than most people realize. Not only can he sing, but he can play a whopping 30 different instruments. Hayes has been playing music since he was just a kid, and even performed at the White House for Bill Clinton when he was just 7 years old.

Joey Feek (1975 - 2016) -- Sept. 9

One half of Joey+Rory, Joey Feek passed away at age 40 due to cancer. She is survived by her husband Rory and young daughter Indiana.

Charles Kelley -- Sept. 11

One-third of country trio Lady A, Charles Kelley celebrates his big day on Sept. 11.

Jennifer Nettles -- Sept. 12

Jennifer Nettles was formerly one half of country duo Sugarland but has since struck it out on her own. She's had a successful solo career with hits like "That Girl" and "Unlove You."

George Jones (1931 - 2013) -- Sept. 12

One of the all-time greats, George Jones was 81 years old when he passed in 2013. He left behind quite the legacy. The "He Stopped Loving Her Today" singer is revered by many as the best country artist to ever live.

Trisha Yearwood -- Sept. 19

Born Patricia Lynn Yearwood, the country singer has proven to be an unstoppable force. She's won three Grammys and scored nine No. 1 singles.

Faith Hill -- Sept. 21

One of the most successful country singers of all time, Faith Hill has too many No. 1 hits to even name. In 2001, she won three Grammys for tracks from her album Breathe. Both Faith and Breathe sparked her pop crossover success and launched her into international super-stardom.

