Now that Halloween is over many people are preparing for Christmas. Sure Thanksgiving comes first but let's be real, we all start preparing for Christmas early. One thing that should be on your Christmas bucket list is to visit a Hallmark Christmas town. Nothing gets you in the spirit more than walking through the streets of an enchanting town. If you don't want to travel too far you don't have to! Here are the best Hallmark Christmas Towns to visit in the U.S. this year.

Videos by Wide Open Country

10 Best Hallmark Christmas Towns To Visit In The U.S. This Year

Shutterstock photo

Whether it is a town that was actually featured in a Hallmark film, or just a town that offers the cutest vibes, each location on this list is festive and jolly. They all earn their spots on the list of best Hallmark Christmas towns to visit in the U.S. this year. In no particular order, here they are.

1. Kimmswick, Missouri

This town in Missouri hosts the Kimmswick Christmas Festival that is just magical. Imagine historic buildings with festive Christmas garland and decorations. Christmas carolers and candles line the streets and gentle snowflakes fall from the sky. The Old Fashion Christmas Festival "focuses on highlighting local merchants and shops" according to their website. Visit with Santa and make it a magical Christmas.

2. Chester, Vermont

Shutterstock photo

You know this is one of the best Hallmark Christmas towns because it was featured in a Hallmark movie. This town was the background to Hallmark's "Moonlight & Mistletoe." Featuring idyllic cafes and a historic train station, this town really has all of the Christmas vibes. During the holidays they have a tree lighting ceremony, Santa's Mailbox and free cocoa with cookies. Sounds like one of the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to me.

3. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

While it may not be the first place you think of, it is magical during the holidays. This town features a Fantasy of Lights Christas Parade that has over "1 million LED twinkling lights." Mix that with the stunning mountains surrounding the town covered in snow and you truly have a magical experience.

4. Nevada City, California

Shutterstock Photo

Another great option on the list of best Hallmark Christmas Towns is Nevada City. This stunning town was the background of Hallmark's "The Christmas Card." If you love the idea of chestnuts roasting on an open fire, gas lamp-lit streets, and 25-foot Christmas trees then this is the town for you. You can even stay at local historical hotels to enjoy the celebration in style.

5. Breckenridge, Colorado

Not only is it almost a guarantee that snow will be falling on your perfect Christmas getaway, but short of the North Pole this is the place to be. I think this may be one of the most popular Christmas towns in the U.S. Not only is it home to plenty of winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and dog-sledding, but EXPLORE also shares that it has a "figurine-pretty downtown" and "an arts district." Featuring Christmas lights, a dog parade, holiday markets and more this town is truly magical.