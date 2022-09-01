It's Antiquing Season and You're Bound to Find Treasures at These 10 Texas Spots

Editor's Note: This article was previously published in 2019. We're sharing it again as part of Wide Open Country's Texas Month.

You never know what treasures you'll find at antique markets and flea markets. You can discover anything from a colonial buffet table to an inflatable hot tub. Visiting an outdoor market can be an all-day affair on the weekend whether you're looking for something special or just don't have anything else to do. Here are 10 great antique and flea markets to visit all across Texas.

Buffalo Gap Flea Market - Abilene

Located at the Old Settler's Reunion Grounds the third Saturday of every month, the Buffalo Gap Flea Market is a fun place to visit and peruse the vast collection of eclectic items.

Third Monday Trade Days - McKinney

The name is a bit misleading, because Third Monday Trade Days in McKinney actually takes place the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before every third Monday of the month.

Located two miles west of US 75 on University Drive in McKinney, Texas, attentive shoppers can find some real gems and great deals at the open air market.

Austin Country Flea Market - Austin

Known for its red, white and blue billboard out on Highway 290 East of Austin, the Austin Country Flea Market is one of the oldest and largest flea markets in central Texas.

Wander in any given Saturday or Sunday year round to discover fresh fruits and vegetables, clothing and furniture that you can't find anywhere else! It was even used recently as a set for the Robert Rodriguez series, "From Dusk Til Dawn".

77 Flea Market - Brownsville

Open Saturdays and Sundays in Brownsville, Texas, the 77 Flea Market has produce and spices, toys and jewelry, appliances and some of the tastiest food you can find in the Rio Grande Valley.

Traders Village - Houston

With its hundreds of vendors, food options and even its own theme park, Traders Village on North Eldridge in Houston is definitely the kind of place at which you could spend a whole day. Traders Village has similar locations in San Antonio and Dallas.

Market Square - San Antonio

This indoor/outdoor collection of artists, street vendors and shopkeepers houses a large marketplace of both domestic and imported items that are hard to find anywhere else. Located just off I-35 in downtown San Antonio, the Market Square is an important stop for any visitors to the Alamo City.

Buchanan's Vintage Market - Dallas

Usually held on the third Saturday of every month, Buchanan's Vintage Market in Dallas is a great place to find some antiques and fun trinkets from yesteryear. Located on Grand Avenue in Dallas and the Stemmons Freeway in Louisville, you can find the exact dates of each show on the Buchanan's website.

Antique Weekend - Warranton

Twice a year hundreds of antique dealers statewide flock to the small towns along state highway 237 from Carmine to Warranton for one of the largest antique festivals in the state.

Canton Marketplace - Canton

The famous Canton Marketplace is open once a month for four days on a weekend around the first Monday of each month, you can find the exact dates on their website.

The marketplace boasts a food court, indoor shops, outdoor vendors and over 300 vendors selling jewelry, home decor and so much more.

Original Round Top Antiques Fair - Round Top

Round Top is, without a doubt, Texas's most famous antiques fair. Two big shows are held semi-annually with an additional smaller show in the Winter. The antiques fair in Round Top has been mentioned in Buzzfeed, Texas Home & Living and even on the Today Show.

This year's fall antique show kicks off on Oct. 24.

