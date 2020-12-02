We all dream of having that perfect country home, but finding it can get quite expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of modular and prefab houses that won't break the bank. From a $5,000 arched cabin in the woods to a $40,000 mobile home made for enjoying nature, here are 10 gorgeous and affordable homes to fit every budget.

Tiny Pin-Up House -- $1,200

If you're looking to build the most cost-efficient home on the market that still has plenty of character, the France pin-up house might be for you. You have to be okay with small spaces, though, because this cute little hideaway is only 74 square feet. The upside? You and a couple friends can construct it yourself in three hours flat.

Arched Cabin -- $5,000 - $10,000

This arched cabin has tons of personality. Its unique frame makes for a spacious and open floor plan inside. The good thing about this home is that it's completely customizable. A 12-by-24 one-room cabin kit with a bathroom and kitchen will only cost you around $5,000! For $10,000, you can upgrade to a 20-by-30, three-room kit. You can construct it yourself in about three days or pay extra to have Arched Cabins do it for you.

If a one-room cabin suits your needs just fine, then this place is right up your alley. It even has a wood stove and compact kitchen inside. It may only be 14-by-20 feet, but for just $6,050, you can't beat it. Mother Earth News gives you all the steps to creating this cabin that only requires basic carpentry skills.

Dreamy modular home -- $14,000

This is another customizable cabin that's full of charm. The double-paned windows that make up one whole side make it the perfect home to build in a scenic location. The smallest option is 280 square feet and will only set you back $14,000. You can assemble this stunning home by international group DublDom in just one day.

These cozy cabins were designed and built by a group of Auburn University students. They were looking to solve the issue of affordable housing for people living below the poverty line. The students came up with this amazing one-bedroom home that has a stunning interior. They plan on releasing the detailed plans soon.

Shipping container rustic retreat -- $30,000

You don't have to worry about durability with this one! This funky place is constructed from a 20-foot shipping container. There's even a rooftop deck for stargazing on those cool summer nights. You'll find everything you need inside this unique home including a full bathroom and kitchenette.

Picture perfect log cabin -- $37,000

It doesn't get much better than this incredibly affordable log cabin. It's hard to believe, but this Woodland kit costs less than $40,000! It's also one of the more spacious homes on the list at 1,140 square feet. The kitchen is even outfitted with gorgeous custom cabinetry. If you want the complete package with the home ready to go inside, another $6,000 will be added to the price. Still not bad!

Wooded mobile retreat -- $40,000 - $45,000

If you're looking for a house you can carry around with you that's made for admiring the nature around you, this is your dream home! This adorable mobile home is easily towable at 6,000 pounds. The interior is covered in light wood and, as you can see, tons of windows. Inside you'll also find lots of nooks and crannies to store your belongings.

84 Lumber has three different mobile cabins, but this one is our personal favorite. This mini-cabin may be small, but it makes up for it in luxury. The fully outfitted version comes with a full bathroom, loft bedroom, kitchen, and even has a sliding barn door to give it that true county feel. It's made completely with reclaimed cedar and has walnut butcher block tops in the kitchen. And get this -- if you want to build it yourself, the kit costs less than $7,000!

Hobbit home -- $65,000

If unique is what you're looking for, this will do the trick. These Earth-Shelter homes may look like they're straight out of the Shire, but the inside is modern and contemporary. Some of the plans even come with a hot tub and pool! Even better, you can whip this hobbit home together in just three days with the help of some friends. And if you're a closet doomsday prepper, you can take comfort knowing that these are made to be disaster proof!

This article was originally published in 2017.

