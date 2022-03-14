Carrie Underwood Promises Big Announcement This Friday, March 18

Carrie Underwood's recent hints that there might be new music on the way culminated on Monday (March 14) with a social media post that's equal parts direct and vague: "Coming Friday, March 18."

The video Tweet is direct because it sets a date for a huge development instead of doubling down on a recent promise that big news should be on the way "soon."

During the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), Underwood teased new music while answering questions from the press.

"I mean, I'm always working on something," she said. "Obviously we can't spill too many beans right now, but my fans know what I mean when I say... soon. Soon."

A day after the ACM Awards, Underwood posted a photo of herself cutting vocals in a studio, pared with the caption "so, I did a thing..."

So, I did a thing? pic.twitter.com/2SnECo5IkA — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 10, 2022

Though the message gives zero indication as to what might be "coming" on or beyond this Friday, it ups anticipation for any sort of development regarding Underwood's first collection of country songs in over three years. If it's not details about a new album, it could be the unveiling of a single and its music video (though as Miranda Lambert just reminded us, audio and visual teasers typically get bundled with studio album announcements, so why not both?).

Underwood's musical output since the Sept. 2018 release of Cry Pretty (her first country album for Capitol Records Nashville) has brought us Christmas (My Gift) and gospel albums (My Savior) as well as chart-topping and ACM Single of the Year-winning Jason Aldean duet "If I Didn't Love You."

The Underwood co-produced album Cry Pretty brought us four Top 15 country airplay hits: the title track, "Love Wins," "Southbound" and "Drinking Alone." It was preceded in the American Idol-winning, Oklahoma-born superstar's album discography by Some Hearts (2005), Carnival Ride (2007), Play On (2009), Blown Away (2012) and Storyteller (2015). All six albums topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and reached no lower than No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

